Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozefzoon has told the Brentford fans that the best is yet to come from him.

The 27-year-old has now been with the Bees for a year, having signed from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window last year.

He has missed just two Championship games this season, scoring five goal for Dean Smith's men and has become an important part of the frontline at Griffin Park.

But he believes he can offer even more.

Speaking to Football-Oranje , Jozefzoon said: "I haven't reached the top for myself, I think I have more potential to reach.

"I don’t know [what the future holds], the only thing that I know is I'm going to work my arse off to get the best out of my career, you always go for the highest achievable possible."

And the Bees man does not think anyone should be giving up hope of the play-offs just yet, despite three games without a win seeing the side slip eight points adrift of the top six.

He added: "Of course [we can make the play-offs]. If there’s no belief, then we play for nothing, I still believe we can get into the play-offs."

To watch the full interview, click here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .