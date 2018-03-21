Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford youngster and newly called-up Wales defender Chris Mepham has revealed that his boyhood QPR brutally rejected him after he'd already been released by Chelsea.

The 20-year-old said the Rs didn't think he had a part of his game they could work on - in January Premier League side Bournemouth bid £6.5m for him.

Speaking to The Guardian he said : "That’s my boyhood team. They had a meeting with me and said: 'When we come to sign someone, we look at one thing which we might try and develop. But we can’t see anything we can work on with you.'

"That was very hard to hear. I remember my dad turned around and said: 'He was at Chelsea for six years. There must be something there.'

"My mindset after that was awful; that took a massive chunk out of me."

It's been quite a turnaround for the centre-half who earned a run in the team when John Egan suffered an injury and has made 17 appearances this season which saw him earn a Wales call-up from Ryan Giggs.

All that along with the bid from the Cherries.

Mepham was in disbelief at the money offered for his services.

He said: "I still can’t believe that sort of money was put on the table.

"I remember the day before deadline day I was having an afternoon nap and my dad came upstairs, and with a smile on his face said: 'Your agent is on the phone.'

"When he told me what Bournemouth had offered, I couldn’t believe it. I’d only made eight league starts. It was so surreal. I just didn’t think that moment would ever come, especially five years ago."

