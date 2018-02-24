The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will wait and see on the fitness of Yoann Barbet and Andreas Bjelland after their defeat at Leeds.

The defensive duo picked up knocks in the latter stages of the Bees' 1-0 defeat at Leeds but, with all three substitutions made, stayed on the pitch to help the west Londoners try and rescue a point.

Barbet had picked up a kick to the leg, which hampered his movement, while Bjelland's hamstring tightened in the closing stages.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “I don't know. Yoann has got a kick. Andreas has got a tight hamstring but we won't know until Monday or Tuesday.”

The expectation is the duo will be able to shake off their injuries by next weekend, with Josh Clarke and Chris Mepham waiting in the wings if they are unable to make the game with Cardiff.