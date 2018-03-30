The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has made two changes to his Brentford team to face Sheffield United.

Sergi Canos comes into the starting XI at the expense of Ollie Watkins, who drops to the bench.

Nico Yennaris replaces Kamo Mokotjo in the starting line up. The South African is now a substitute.

The only other change to the squad is Josh McEachran replacing the banned Romaine Sawyers on the bench.

Andreas Bjelland continues to miss out with a calf injury, but should return to contention for Monday's trip to Bristol City.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Clarke, Woods, Macleod, Yennaris, Canos, Maupay, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Mokotjo, Watkins, Marcondes, Judge, Barbet, McEachran.

Sheffield Untied: Blackman, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Lundstram, Clarke, Sharp, Leonard, Stearman.

Substitutes: Moore, Donaldson, Wright, Evans, Lafferty, Holmes, Brooks.