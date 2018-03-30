Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Brentford vs Sheffield United.
We'll be bringing you team news an hour ahead of kick off while we will be providing updates as and when they happen from the match itself.
The game represents Brentford's last chance to mount a play-off charge with the Steel City side six points ahead.
The international break has given the Bees a chance to rest and recuperate ahead of the final eight games of the season.
Neal Maupay tracks back and stops a Sheffield United counter at the expense of a throw in. With the last action, George Baldock fires wide.
Two minutes added. Brentford have played the better football but haven’t tested Jamal Blackman.
Henrik Daslgaard and Leon Clarke exchange a few words and are now given a ticking off by the referee
The rain is getting heavier and Chris Mepham has a shot caught by Jamal Blackman
Crossfield pass from Jozefzoon is headed into the danger area by Sergi Canos. Nico Yennaris can’t get on the end of it Sheffield United counter and a shot is straight at Bentley who gathers.
Lewis Macleod has a go from 25 yards. It’s well over the bar but in wet conditions it’s worth going for.
Brentford cause problems and Neal Maupay nearly nips in to give the Bees the lead. At the other end, Leon Clarke fires wide.
Brentford win a couple of corners but the danger ends when Nico Yennaris mishits his shot comfortably wide
The rain is only intensifying. There are some areas where the pitch is retaining water but it’s still playable.
Henrik Dalsgaard forces the first save of the afternoon as his driving effort is beaten away by Jamal Blackman
It’s quietened down a fair bit since the start of the game. The conditions are making things difficult for both sides
Great skills from Nico Yennaris to set Brentford off. The ball into the box is behind the Bees midfielder.
Neal Maupay to get us off and underway
It’s pouring with rain here. Remember 10 years ago, the fixture with Wrexham saw all four seasons in the space of 90 minutes.
The teams are out
Dean Smith has made two changes to his Brentford team to face Sheffield United.
Sergi Canos comes into the starting XI at the expense of Ollie Watkins, who drops to the bench.
Nico Yennaris replaces Kamo Mokotjo in the starting line up. The South African is now a substitute.
The only other change to the squad is Josh McEachran replacing the banned Romaine Sawyers on the bench.
Andreas Bjelland continues to miss out with a calf injury, but should return to contention for Monday’s trip to Bristol City.
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Clarke, Woods, Macleod, Yennaris, Canos, Maupay, Jozefzoon.
Substitutes: Daniels, Mokotjo, Watkins, Marcondes, Judge, Barbet, McEachran.
Sheffield Untied: Blackman, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O’Connell, Lundstram, Clarke, Sharp, Leonard, Stearman.
Substitutes: Moore, Donaldson, Wright, Evans, Lafferty, Holmes, Brooks.
Hello and welcome to Griffin Park for Brentford vs Sheffield United. We’ll have team news with you at 2pm.