Good afternoon and welcome to Griffin Park!

We're here for the west London derby between Brentford and QPR, in a match which is bound to set pulses racing.

As a contest, it certainly takes on added significance for the hosts who sit four points off the play-off spots, and with nine points left to fight for, it's the definition of a must-win for the Bees.

As for the Hoops, attention looks to have turned to next season as Ian Holloway looks to make the most of their safe mid-table position by looking at some of the club's youngsters to see if they're up to the standard required to compete at this level.

Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from what is sure to be an entertaining contest.

