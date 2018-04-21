Good afternoon and welcome to Griffin Park!
We're here for the west London derby between Brentford and QPR, in a match which is bound to set pulses racing.
As a contest, it certainly takes on added significance for the hosts who sit four points off the play-off spots, and with nine points left to fight for, it's the definition of a must-win for the Bees.
As for the Hoops, attention looks to have turned to next season as Ian Holloway looks to make the most of their safe mid-table position by looking at some of the club's youngsters to see if they're up to the standard required to compete at this level.
Of course, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from what is sure to be an entertaining contest.
Key Events
Brentford team news
QPR team new
Can the Bees close the gap on the play-offs?
QPR are in the house!
Dean Smith's pre-match thought
He said: “I rested one or two to play in that game – and we’ve got to get about them like our life depends on it.
“We’ve got a local derby coming up. I can’t wait to get over there and absolutely chase them until they make mistakes.
“We’re going to try and beat them. It’s about time we did. I haven’t done it since I’ve been back so it’s about time we did that.”
Smith, though, played down those remarks and is only focused on what Brentford do and not what his opposite number is doing.
“I’m not sure any of our players will need resting with a week to the next game but I can’t comment on their fitness as I don’t know how fit or not they are,” he said.
“I tend not to get involved with too much rhetoric about a game coming up. It’s the next game where we’ve got to get three points to get in the play-offs.
“The games are running out thick and fast. We have to concentrate on ourselves and win the next game.”
Ollie's pre-match thoughts
He told QPR’s official website: “It’d be especially nice to win the game – but we’re going to have to earn the right.
“Brentford are a good footballing team and they have been for a few years now.
“They have an identity that they keep sticking to. And whenever they lose their best players, they find other ones. Fair play to them.
“But we’re going to go there and see if we can get about them, see if we can break their rhythm. We don’t want to give them any time on the ball.
“Yes, it’ll be a challenge. I watched them play well against Fulham last weekend. But so did we recently.
“It would be nice to come out on the right side of a result against them. But, as I said, we’re going to have to earn that right.”