Callum Robinson’s header drifts wide of the Brentford goal
That’s a chance for Neal Maupay but, credit to Declan Rudd, he was out quickly and made himself big to block the shot
Preston are happy kicking lumps out of Brentford still. Paul Gallagher cynically shoves Nico Yennaris to the ground and then Daniel Johnson flies in to stop Brentford taking the free kick quickly.
Simon Hooper has had enough of Neal Maupay getting felled and has booked Darnell Fisher. The Frenchman is causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems.
Maupay felled in a dangerous position and the free kick is headed behind by Fisher.
Preston have the ball in the net as the free kick is headed home by Tommy Spurr but the flag is up for offside. Let off for the Bees.
Neal Maupay looks sharper this week and his poacher’s instinct nearly puts the Bees ahead as what appeared to be a tame ball for Rudd to collect is intercepted but the danger is cleared.
Neal Maupay takes a shoulder to the nose from Tommy Spurr
McEachran sends Ollie Watkins away and his shot deflects behind for a corner. From it, Sawyers’ shot is blocked.
Josh McEachran is the first man into the book. He loses the ball. Pulls back his man and takes the card. The free kick is blocked and thumped away.
Dalsgaard wins the ball back and Brentford get a break on down the right but Jozefzoon’s cross is cut out. Another chance but the visitors defend Dalsgaard’s ball into the box just.
Preston win a corner and it’s partially cleared. Billy Bodin’s shot is deflected over for a second corner.
Suggestions of handball as Watkins looks to race onto the ball over the top. Declan Rudd gathers but picks up the ball on the edge of the area.
That was some great one touch football from Brentford and almost led to a goal. Ollie Watkins plays the ball into Neal Maupay. He finds Romaine Sawyers with his first touch but the midfielder’s effort is just wide of the post.
Tom Barkhuizen has a couple of shots blocked - by his own players! Alan Brown and Callum Robinson the players to get in the way of his efforts. Early danger signs for the Bees.
Here come the two teams
FIVE changes for Brentford
Brentford have made five changes from the side beaten at Derby with Dean Smith forced into most of the changes.
Sergi Canos starts a three game ban with Neal Maupay replacing him in the side and moving into the forward position with Ollie Watkins moving back to the wing.
Chris Mepham is out through illness and John Egan returns to the heart of the defence and will captain the side.
Ryan Woods’ injury means that Josh McEachran is restored to the starting XI with Nico Yennaris preferred to Kamo Mokotjo.
Josh Clarke has been recalled at left back as Yoann Barbet drops to the bench. There is a first appearance in the squad for Chiedozie Ogbene.
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjellland, Clarke, McEachran, Yennaris, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon.
Substitutes: Daniels, Mokotjo, Barbet, Ogbene, Macleod, Judge, Marcondes.
Preston: Rudd, Cunningham, Browne, Johnson, Gallagher, Fisher, Spurr, Huntington, Barkhuizen, Robinson, Bodin.
Substitutes: Maxwell, Horgan, Harrop, Woods, Welsh, Moult, Earl.
Must win game
Dean Smith knows that Brentford face a crunch few weeks if they are to enter the final weeks of the season in a play-off race.
The Bees are eight points adrift of the top six after back to back defeats and the task now will be to replicate the run of form from Christmas and at the start of January where they won five out of six games.
And Smith knows that it is vital to return to winning ways when Brentford host Preston at Griffin Park on Saturday.
He said: “That’s the important thing. We lost our unbeaten run against Norwich. It was a quality strike that cost us.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t take our chances. The stats backed us up but the scoreline is what matters. I thought it was two evenly match teams against Derby and the sending off changed the game.
Smith added: “From a management point of view, if you haven’t played well you know you’ve got to lift the players.
“We haven’t not played well in the last two games. We’ve not been at our peak but we’ve done enough to win games in both games.
“I was pleased with how we played with 10 men. To do that against a team that’s lost two or three in the last 20 games.”
Ogbene speaks
John Egan has played a major role in helping Brentford new boy Chiedozie Ogbene settle into English football.
The Ireland international has taken the new recruit under his wing and looked to help the 20-year-old settle into London life.
Concussion cost Egan his place in the starting XI and Chris Mepham’s form has made it difficult for the skipper return to the side but he has shown the quality of his character to help guide Ogbene.
The Bees new boy: “I thought it’d be much harder (moving to London) than it was. The people around have been so supportive. “John Egan, coming from Ireland, has helped me a lot. He’s introduced me to a lot of people and showed me the way. He’s made my life easier.”
He added: “He’s shown great leadership, on and off the pitch. He wants to help the players around him. “You see him on the pitch encouraging people. He’s made a massive deal for me, adapting here.”
Bees missing two
Brentford have no fresh injury concerns for their crunch home game with Preston.
The Bees, who are eight points adrift of the top six after suffering back to back defeats, will be without Rico Henry, who suffered a season ending injury in September, and Sergi Canos, who is banned after his red card against Derby.
But, aside from those two, Dean Smith has a full squad to choose from to take on the Lilywhites.
He said: “I think the only two we have unavailable are Rico Henry, who is a long term injury, and Sergi Canos, who obviously has a suspension. He’ll miss the next three games. Other than that, we’re fully fit.”
Brentford set to hold contract talks with Dean Smith
Brentford are set to hold contract talks with Dean Smith over extending the head coach’s stint at Griffin Park.
The Bees boss’ current deal, which was announced on February 8 2017, expires at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Clubs consider it important that their manager is not in the final year of their deal as it can cause uncertainty in the squad as was seen at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger’s contract was running down.
And Smith will sit down with co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles next week with a new deal on the agenda.
When asked if there were any talks about an extension, Smith replied: “I’m due to have a meeting with Phil and Rasmus next week. Once I’ve had the meeting then I can probably discuss that further.”
Brentford appointed Smith in November 2015 to be the permanent replacement for Marinus Dijkhuizen, who had been sacked two months earlier.
The former Walsall boss has overseen two top 10 finishes during his time at the club and the west Londoners have more points at this stage of the campaign than the previous two seasons.
Vibe's departure
Lasse Vibe has confirmed that he has signed for Changchun Yatai from Brentford and he paid tribute to the Bees supporters in a farewell message.
The 30-year-old signed for the Bees in the summer of 2015 and made 94 Championship appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals. He was in the final year of his contract and the lure of the Chinese Super League was too good to turn down, while the club have received a healthy fee for him.
Vibe wrote on Twitter: “Very happy and proud to have signed for Changchun Yatai FC. I want to thank everyone in the club for the warm welcome and I look forward to work hard with you so that together we can improve every day and achieve great results.”
He added: “Thank you @BrentfordFC for letting me play where football was born. I couldn’t have enjoyed my time here without help from teammates coaches and back room staff. “I’m truly humbled by the fan support I’ve had and appreciate the messages I’ve received in my time at the club.”
Brentford confirmed that they received a fee that was too good to turn down.
Co-director of football Phil Giles told the club’s official website: “This transfer was something that both Lasse and the Club were keen to pursue during the last transfer window.
“The transfer fee received helps to strengthen the long term financial outlook of the club and, ultimately, that was deemed more preferably than Lasse’s contract running down and him leaving for nothing at the end of the season.
“I’d like to thank Lasse for everything he has done at Brentford and wish him well in his new adventure.”
