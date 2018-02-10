13:30

Must win game

Dean Smith knows that Brentford face a crunch few weeks if they are to enter the final weeks of the season in a play-off race.

The Bees are eight points adrift of the top six after back to back defeats and the task now will be to replicate the run of form from Christmas and at the start of January where they won five out of six games.

And Smith knows that it is vital to return to winning ways when Brentford host Preston at Griffin Park on Saturday.

He said: “That’s the important thing. We lost our unbeaten run against Norwich. It was a quality strike that cost us.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t take our chances. The stats backed us up but the scoreline is what matters. I thought it was two evenly match teams against Derby and the sending off changed the game.

Smith added: “From a management point of view, if you haven’t played well you know you’ve got to lift the players.

“We haven’t not played well in the last two games. We’ve not been at our peak but we’ve done enough to win games in both games.

“I was pleased with how we played with 10 men. To do that against a team that’s lost two or three in the last 20 games.”

