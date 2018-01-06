The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have made eight changes for their FA Cup tie with Notts County.

New signing Emiliano Marcondes makes his debut for the Bees as he headlines the changes.

Only Chris Mepham, Yoann Barbet and Kamo Mokotjo survive from the 3-0 defeat at Wolves as Luke Daniels, Josh Clarke, Ilias Chatzitheodoridis, Lewis Macleod, Josh McEachran, Neal Maupay and Florian Jozefzoon all come into the side to join the Dane.

Alan Judge is on the substitutes' bench and is likely to come on for the first time since breaking his leg in April 2016.

Notts County have made one change Terry Hawkridge comes in for Jonathan Forte with new signing Liam Noble on the bench.

Brentford: Daniels, Clarke, Mepham, Barbet, Chatzitheodoridis, Macleod, McEachran, Mokotjo, Marcondes, Maupay, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Balcombe, Yennaris, Watkins, Judge, Sawyers, Sorensen, Canos.

Notts County: Fitzsimons, Jones, Brisley, Duffy, Tootle, Grant, Yates, Hewitt, Hawkridge, Stead, Alessandra.

Substitutes: Pindroch, Hunt, Dickinson, Walker, Smith, Noble, Forte.