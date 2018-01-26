The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford take on Norwich City and they are looking to make it six wins from their last seven league games and maintain their unbeaten league form at Griffin Park.

The Bees beat the Canaries before Christmas as two Lasse Vibe goals, brilliantly set up by Romaine Sawyers, gave them a 2-1 victory over the Norfolk side.

Since then, the west Londoners have only lost to champions elect Wolves in the league and have beaten Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Reading.

And Dean Smith has no fresh injury concerns and a number of players back available for selection.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

