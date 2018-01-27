Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the meeting between Brentford and Norwich City at Griffin Park.

The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive run of form that has seen them claim five wins from their last six games, while the Canaries were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United last weekend.

Dean Smith's side will be looking to continue their fine form that has seen them move to ninth place and within three points off the play-offs.

You will be able to follow all the action in our live blog. We'll have team news at 2pm and the match kicks off an hour later.

