Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the meeting between Brentford and Norwich City at Griffin Park.
The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive run of form that has seen them claim five wins from their last six games, while the Canaries were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United last weekend.
Dean Smith's side will be looking to continue their fine form that has seen them move to ninth place and within three points off the play-offs.
You will be able to follow all the action in our live blog. We'll have team news at 2pm and the match kicks off an hour later.
Over the bar and that’s the final whistle
Last chacne for Brentford here as they get a free kick on the edge of the area
Marcondes sees his shot blocked. The follow up is saved by Gunn
Canos goes into the book
Marley Watkins replaces Nelson Oliveira
Moritz Leitner comes on for his Norwich debut in place of Josh Murphy
Alan Judge fires wide from 20 yards
Ryan Woods’ ball into the box just evades Ollie Watkins - Bees have looked sharper since the changes
Ollie Watkins appears to be leading the line
Sergi Canos and Alan Judge coming on. Josh McEachran and Neal Maupay the men replaced
Mepham has a shot blocked
Looks like we’re set to see Sergi Canos soon
Yennaris and Bentley collide and take a blow. Both being checked on
Brentford defence at sixes and sevens and just escape the danger
We’re back underway
That’s the half-time whistle. Brentford need to up their game after the break
Brentford have the ball in the net through Bjelland but there was a clear foul on Gunn in the process
Neal Maupay has a couple of shots go wide of Angus Gunn’s goal
Brentford should be level. Ollie Watkins and Yoann Barbet with some neat passing moves. The former crosses it but Florian Jozefzoon puts his shot wide
Brentford fell asleep from the corner and only Christoph Zimmermann’s poor finish prevented the Bees from falling further behind
Good defending from Chris Mepham after a delightful ball by James Maddison
Yoann Barbet and Harrison Reed have an argument. The Norwich man was delaying a Brentford free kick by holding the ball and the Bees defender gave him a shove
Nelson Oliveira nearly makes it 2-0 but his effort is denied by the post.
Brentford go close as Yoann Barbet forces a good save from Gunn. Ollie Watkins’ dangerous cross is just cut out as well
Better from the home side as they work the ball forward and win a corner - the ball is headed at goal but Angus Gunn saves
Brentford aren’t into their rhythm yet by any stretch of the imagination, making some sloppy passes. Nico Yennaris has a go from 25 yards but it flies harmlessly wide of Angus Gunn’s goal
Norwich win a corner as they have their tails up after that fine early goal. Bentley punches clear
Goal! Norwich lead
What a brilliant strike from James Maddison - 25 yards out and he picks out the top corner of the net. Norwich fan lets off a smoke bomb.
Mix up between Dan Bentley and Andreas Bjelland nearly lets Norwich in. The Danish defender recovers.
The set piece causes problems and Norwich knock the ball behind for another corner. The second routine doesn’t work as the short corner is knocked back to the offside Florian Jozefzoon