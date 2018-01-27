Video Loading

Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the meeting between Brentford and Norwich City at Griffin Park.

The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive run of form that has seen them claim five wins from their last six games, while the Canaries were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United last weekend.

Dean Smith's side will be looking to continue their fine form that has seen them move to ninth place and within three points off the play-offs.

You will be able to follow all the action in our live blog. We'll have team news at 2pm and the match kicks off an hour later.

This page will update automatically so there is no need to hit the refresh button so sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of Brentford vs Norwich City.

Over the bar and that’s the final whistle

Last chacne for Brentford here as they get a free kick on the edge of the area

Marcondes sees his shot blocked. The follow up is saved by Gunn

Canos goes into the book

Marley Watkins replaces Nelson Oliveira

Moritz Leitner comes on for his Norwich debut in place of Josh Murphy

Alan Judge fires wide from 20 yards

Ryan Woods’ ball into the box just evades Ollie Watkins - Bees have looked sharper since the changes

Ollie Watkins appears to be leading the line

Sergi Canos and Alan Judge coming on. Josh McEachran and Neal Maupay the men replaced

Mepham has a shot blocked

Looks like we’re set to see Sergi Canos soon

Yennaris and Bentley collide and take a blow. Both being checked on

Brentford defence at sixes and sevens and just escape the danger

We’re back underway

That’s the half-time whistle. Brentford need to up their game after the break

Brentford have the ball in the net through Bjelland but there was a clear foul on Gunn in the process

Neal Maupay has a couple of shots go wide of Angus Gunn’s goal

Brentford should be level. Ollie Watkins and Yoann Barbet with some neat passing moves. The former crosses it but Florian Jozefzoon puts his shot wide

Brentford fell asleep from the corner and only Christoph Zimmermann’s poor finish prevented the Bees from falling further behind

Good defending from Chris Mepham after a delightful ball by James Maddison

Yoann Barbet and Harrison Reed have an argument. The Norwich man was delaying a Brentford free kick by holding the ball and the Bees defender gave him a shove

Nelson Oliveira nearly makes it 2-0 but his effort is denied by the post.

Brentford go close as Yoann Barbet forces a good save from Gunn. Ollie Watkins’ dangerous cross is just cut out as well

Better from the home side as they work the ball forward and win a corner - the ball is headed at goal but Angus Gunn saves

Brentford aren’t into their rhythm yet by any stretch of the imagination, making some sloppy passes. Nico Yennaris has a go from 25 yards but it flies harmlessly wide of Angus Gunn’s goal

Norwich win a corner as they have their tails up after that fine early goal. Bentley punches clear

Goal! Norwich lead

What a brilliant strike from James Maddison - 25 yards out and he picks out the top corner of the net. Norwich fan lets off a smoke bomb.

Mix up between Dan Bentley and Andreas Bjelland nearly lets Norwich in. The Danish defender recovers.

The set piece causes problems and Norwich knock the ball behind for another corner. The second routine doesn’t work as the short corner is knocked back to the offside Florian Jozefzoon