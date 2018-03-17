The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have made four changes to the side to face Middlesbrough after their 3-1 defeat to Cardiff.

Henrik Dalsgaard returns to the XI after his wife had a happy and healthy baby that led to him pulling out of the game with Cardiff. He comes into the side at the expense of Yoann Barbet. Josh Clarke moves to left back to counter the threat of Adama Traore.

Florian Jozefzoon, who missed the defeat to Millwall and Cardiff, is restored to the starting XI, while Sergi Canos drops to the bench.

Lewis Macleod makes his first Championship start in over 15 months as he comes into the side for Nico Yennaris. Kamo Mokotjo replaces Romaine Sawyers in the starting XI.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Clarke, Woods, Mokotjo, Macleod, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Yennaris, Judge, Marcondes, Sawyers, Barbet, Canos.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, Besic, Howson, Traore, Downing, Bamford.

Substitutes: Kosntantopoulos, Cranie, Fry, Baker, Leadbitter, Harrison, Assombalonga.