Brentford have been boosted by the returns of Florian Jozefzoon and Henrik Dalsgaard for their game with Middlesbrough.

Jozefzoon has missed the last two games with a gashed foot, while Dalsgaard missed the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

And both of them return to the matchday squad to take on Tony Pulis' play-off chasing side but Andreas Bjelland remains out.

