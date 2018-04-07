The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has made one change from the side that claimed a 1-0 win over Bristol City with Ipswich Town visiting Griffin Park this afternoon.

Neal Maupay replaces Florian Jozefzoon, who suffered an ankle injury at Ashton Gate, and will take his place up front.

Ollie Watkins will move back to his wide position, with Alan Judge occupying the other flank as he makes his first start at Griffin Park since breaking his leg against the Tractor Boys two years ago on Monday.

Lewis Macleod will take his spot in the matchday squad, replacing the Dutchman, while Andreas Bjelland comes into the 18 and replaces Chiedozie Ogbene as the only other change on the bench.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, McEachran, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Judge, Maupay, Watkins.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Yennaris, Canos, Marcondes, Bjelland, Clarke.

