Brentford vs Ipswich Town.
Team news an hour ahead of kick off
Brentford need to win their remaining six games to stand any chance of finishing in the top six after beating Bristol City on Easter Monday.
The west Londoners will be missing Ryan Woods for the second game of a three game ban after his red card against Sheffield United on Good Friday.


Callum Connolly pulls Josh McEachran back and the Bees man throws him to the floor. It’s a yellow card each.
Brentford have to find a way to grind this out. Ipswich are playing defensive football. With Millwall, Derby and Middlesbrough all winning, the Bees must take three points this afternoon.
The teams are out. Alan Judge gets us going again.
That’s the half-time whistle
Callum Connolly has the ball in the net but he handled it to begin with.
Bialkowski makes a decent save to deny Judge.
Romaine Sawyers gets on the end of a ball over the top. He’s under pressure and fires wide. He’ll feel he needs to do better in that situation.
Brentford win a couple of corners - the second is a well worked routine that is cut out and cleared.
Chambers is unable to continue and he will be replaced by Myles Henlock
Luke Chambers needs treatment and both sets of medical teams are on the pitch to tend to it.
Alan Judge is fouled and Cameron Carter-Vickers is booked
So cloe from Brentford. They work the ball across the pitch. Barbet goes for goal and it’s going wide. Neal Maupay doesn’t know much about it and directs the ball goalwards. Bialkowski makes a save.
Ollie Watkins has taken a knock.
“One Ray Wilkins” reverberates around all four sides of Griffin Park as the minute’s applause takes place. We’re off and underway.
Luke Hyam and Alan Judge exchange a brief handshake ahead of the game.
The two teams are coming out onto the pitch here.
We’re 10 minutes away from kick off
Bialkowski
Spence, Carter-Vickers, Chambers, Webster, Knudsen
Hyam, Connolly (cb), Nydam
Waghorn, Sears
Ipswich have made five changes and have, what appears to be, six centre backs in their starting XI
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, McEachran, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Judge, Maupay, Watkins.
Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Yennaris, Canos, Marcondes, Bjelland, Clarke.
Big day for Alan Judge
Hello and welcome from Griffin Park for today’s game between Brentford and Ipswich Town