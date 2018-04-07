Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Brentford vs Ipswich Town.

We'll be bringing you team news an hour ahead of kick off while we will be providing updates as and when they happen from the match itself.

Brentford need to win their remaining six games to stand any chance of finishing in the top six after beating Bristol City on Easter Monday.

The west Londoners will be missing Ryan Woods for the second game of a three game ban after his red card against Sheffield United on Good Friday.

You will be able to keep up to date with all the action with us at GetWestLondon. We'll be bringing you updates from all the action here tonight.

This page updates automatically so there is no need to refresh your browser so just sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of this evening's match.