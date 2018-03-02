The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford’s game with Cardiff has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions affecting the Griffin Park pitch.

The Beast from the East and Storm Emma have caused havoc in west London this week and the Bees are the latest club to fall victim to the weather.

A club statement read: “Brentford vs Cardiff City has been postponed after a pitch inspection took place earlier today.

“Officials arrived at Griffin Park at 1pm, where work had been ongoing to try and get the game on this weekend, and made an inspection of the pitch and surrounding area.

“Referee Matt Foley made the final call that conditions would not be playable by 3pm on Saturday afternoon and the game has been rescheduled.

“All tickets purchased for this match will be valid for the rearranged fixture, and refunds will be given for those who cannot attend. Full details of the new fixture date will be announced in due course.”

Available midweek dates between now and the end of the season are March 13, April 17, April 24 and May 1.

