Brentford have made three changes to face Cardiff from the side beaten by Millwall on Saturday.

Chris Mepham comes in for the injured Andreas Bjelland who has been ruled out with a calf strain.

Bjelland's Danish team-mate Henrik Dalsgaard is also absent for this evening's fixture with Josh Clarke coming into the side.

Elsewhere, Neal Maupay has been restored to the starting XI at the expense of Emiliano Marcondes.

It's an attacking bench with Chiedozie Ogbene in the matchday 18, while the Bees have named no defenders amongst their substitutes.

Florian Jozefzoon remains absent with Sergi Canos and Ollie Watkins playing on both wings.

Sean Morrison and Loic Damour come in for Lee Peltier and Craig Bryson.

Brentford: Bentley, Clarke, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Judge, Marcondes, Mokotjo, McEachran, Ogbene.

Cardiff: Etheridge, Bennett, Manga, Bennett, Bamba, Paterson, Damour, Hoilett, Grujic, Mendez-Laing, Zohore.

Substitutes: Murphy, Pilkington, Halford, Connolly, Traore, Wildschut, Madine.