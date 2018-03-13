Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Brentford vs Cardiff City.
The contest is rearranged after the Beast from the East and Storm Emma led to the pitch at Griffin Park being frozen.
The Bees were beaten 1-0 at Millwall on Saturday, while the Bluebirds claimed a 3-2 win Birmingham City on Saturday, having been 3-0 up.
Cardiff lead. Josh Clarke loses the ball. Callum Paterson punishes the error. Harsh on Brentford but a bad mistake there.
Three minutes added on at the end of this pulsating first half.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing breaks the offside trap but Dan Bentley makes a superb save
This has been a highly entertaining game of football and one that those watching on the telly will certainly be enjoying. It’s two contrasting styles but both being played effectively. It’s a game worthy of being in the Premier League. Both teams have created a number of chances and both keepers have been on song.
Sergi Canos’ shot has been saved by Neil Etheridge
From a Cardiff corner, Sol Bamba fires an unstoppable shot past Dan Bentley
Junior Hoilett forces a great save from Dan Bentley
Sergi Canos’ cross deflects behind for a corner. From that, Chris Mepham’s shot is deflected behind. Watkins’ effort goes out for a throw from the second corner.
Barbet’s effort is into the wall - Ollie Watkins’ follow up is harmlessly over the bar
Canos fouled on the edge of the box - free kick in danger territory
It’s been a lively start. Neal Maupay could have scored in the opening 15 seconds and then did score in the first five minutes. Sergi Canos and Maupay have subsequently had shots blocked while Callum Paterson forced Dan Bentley into a crucial save this. Exciting stuff so far this evening.
Brentford are going for the jugular but they’re caught on the counter and Dan Bentley makes a big save from Callum Paterson
Of course, it was Maupay who missed that chance against Cardiff in the reverse fixture. How sweet must that be for him!
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD
BRENTFORD TAKE THE LEAD! Neal Maupay beats the offside trap and coolly slots the ball past Neil Etheridge. Brentford lead inside five minutes.
The corner is whipped in and appears to hit the bar
Cardiff settle after that early scare and win a corner.
We’re underway and Brentford nearly take the lead inside 20 seconds through Neal Maupay
Brentford go into their huddle and they’ll be kicking us off this evening.
Huge cheers from the Brentford fans for Sam Saunders, who is doing the game with Sky
Here come the two teams
Smith in demand?
Taking his chance
Rally for Brentford
Learning curve
Preparation
Rub of the green
The only surprise in Dean Smith’s starting XI is the fact that Henrik Dalsgaard is absent from the squad. The rest of the starting line up is pretty much what you’d expect.
Dalsgaard surprise absentee
Brentford have made three changes to face Cardiff from the side beaten by Millwall on Saturday.
Chris Mepham comes in for the injured Andreas Bjelland who has been ruled out with a calf strain.
Bjelland’s Danish team-mate Henrik Dalsgaard is also absent for this evening’s fixture with Josh Clarke coming into the side.
Elsewhere, Neal Maupay has been restored to the starting XI at the expense of Emiliano Marcondes.
It’s an attacking bench with Chiedozie Ogbene in the matchday 18, while the Bees have named no defenders amongst their substitutes.
Florian Jozefzoon remains absent with Sergi Canos and Ollie Watkins playing on both wings.
Brentford: Bentley, Clarke, Egan, Mepham, Barbet, Woods, Yennaris, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay, Canos.
Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Judge, Marcondes, Mokotjo, McEachran, Ogbene.
Cardiff: Etheridge, Bennett, Manga, Bennett, Bamba, Paterson, Damour, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore.
Substitutes: Murphy, Pilkington, Halford, Connolly, Traore, Wildschut, Madine.
Team news is imminent