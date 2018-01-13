The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has named a strong Brentford side to take on Bolton Wanderers, making seven changes from the FA Cup tie.

Only Florian Jozefzoon, Chris Mepham, Yoann Barbet and Kamo Mokotjo survive from the cup tie, although the Frenchman is back at left back.

There is only one change from Brentford's 3-0 defeat at Wolves with Jozefzoon replacing Sergi Canos in the starting line-up.

Alan Judge is left out of the 18 as the Bees look to build up his fitness.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Sawyers, Mokotjo, Watkins, Vibe, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Clarke, McEachran, Maupay, Canos, Emiliano, Macleod.

Bolton: Alnwick, Little, Beevers, Vela, Ameobi, Madine, Robinson, Osede, Charsley, Morais, Wheater.

Substitutes: Howard, Taylor, Karacan, Le Fondre, Buckley, Wilbraham, Darby.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .