The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford take on Bolton at Griffin Park on Saturday looking to atone for last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Notts County.

Dean Smith made eight changes for the visit of the Magpies and the move backfired as Jon Stead's goal saw the League Two title chasers through.

John Egan will miss the game with a head injury, while the contest comes too early for Henrik Dalsgaard who trained all week.

Lewis Macleod and Alan Judge are both in contention to feature after their performances against Notts County.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

Now you can have your say with our GetWestLondon team selector. Simply drag and drop your preferred starting XI onto the graphic to generate your team.

Don’t forget to share your selection on social media and see if others agree with your choices ahead of the big game.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .