Video Loading

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brentford's Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The Bees go into the game on the back of two straight defeats; a 3-0 loss to champions elect Wolves and a 1-0 home defeat to Notts County in the FA Cup.

Dean Smith made a host of changes for the cup tie and the Brentford head coach will revert to a first choice XI for the clash with Phil Parkinson's side.

You can follow live updates of the encounter by staying on this page. We will be bringing team news, analysis and updates from the game.

This page updates automatically so there will be no need to refresh your page. So sit back, relax and enjoy our live coverage of Brentford vs Bolton.

Read More

Brentford vs Bolton Wanderers preview

Tom Moore

That’s it Bees win!

Tom Moore

Neal Maupay seals it with a backheel. The pass came from Sergi Canos and the Frenchman backheeled it home

Tom Moore

NEal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe

Tom Moore

Lasse Vibe has an early audition for Strictly as he tries to get a shot away. He eventually does but it deflects wide. Vibe fires wide from the corner.

Tom Moore

Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon

Tom Moore

Kamo Mokotjo’s shot goes just wide of Alnwick’s goal

Tom Moore

Filipe Morais is replaced by Adam Le Fondre

Tom Moore

Bolton happy to play a counter attacking game now and this game is very very open

Tom Moore

Bolton nearly equalise after a catalogue of errors in a counter attack. Bentley saves at the feet of Madine

Tom Moore

Bolton fans appeal for handball. Nothing given. Couldn’t tell if it was in the crowd.

Tom Moore

Nico Yennaris has hit the post for the fourth time this season. His effort was deflected. Unlucky from the former Arsenal man.

Tom Moore

Brentford counter and win a corner - end to end game this at the moment.

Tom Moore

Will Buckley comes on for Harry Charsley

Tom Moore

Lasse Vibe skews his shot high and wide - he’d created it with a fine run around the back line

Tom Moore

Brentford should have this wrapped up. Lasse Vibe plays in Florian Jozefzoon but his effort is saved by Alnwick

Tom Moore

No changes at the break and Brentford get us back underway

Tom Moore

That’s the half time whistle. Brentford have the lead

Tom Moore

Bolton have a shot at goal that came about after Ryan Woods slipped in the box. Yoann Barbet blocked it.

Tom Moore

David Wheater is in the book for trying to stop Ryan Woods illegally. He failed. Still a yellow.

Tom Moore

GOAL FOR BRENTFORD

Brentford in front. Ollie Watkins sees his shot blocked. The ball is not cleared and finds FLORIAN JOZEFZOON who bangs it into the net. Bees lead.

Tom Moore

Bolton fans are making an almighty racket in the away end as they support their side. Brentford need to find the final ball to break down a stubborn defence.

Tom Moore

Romaine Sawyers has a go from the edge of the box but his effort won’t trouble Alnwick in the Bolton goal

Tom Moore

Yoann Barbet heads over from the free kick

Tom Moore

First yellow of the game as Mark Little breaks up a Brentford counter attack cynically and takes the booking.

Tom Moore

It’s a lively game this with a few challenges going in. Ball goes out for a throw and Bolton are pinged for taking it in the wrong place.

Tom Moore

Bolton, unlike Derby and Burton, have come with a positive intent here.

Tom Moore

CHris Mepham saves Brentford as he makes a superb goal saving tackle. Filipe Morais is booed as he comes to take the corner. There’s a foul in the box

Tom Moore

Great chance. A ball across the box is flicked back by Romaine Sawyers. Ollie Watkins is there but his shot goes wide of the near post.

Tom Moore

Watkins goes down in the box. No penalty

Tom Moore

Brentford turn on the style and Watkins’ cross is turned behind for a corner.