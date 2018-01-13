Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brentford's Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers.
The Bees go into the game on the back of two straight defeats; a 3-0 loss to champions elect Wolves and a 1-0 home defeat to Notts County in the FA Cup.
Dean Smith made a host of changes for the cup tie and the Brentford head coach will revert to a first choice XI for the clash with Phil Parkinson's side.
That’s it Bees win!
Neal Maupay seals it with a backheel. The pass came from Sergi Canos and the Frenchman backheeled it home
NEal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe
Lasse Vibe has an early audition for Strictly as he tries to get a shot away. He eventually does but it deflects wide. Vibe fires wide from the corner.
Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon
Kamo Mokotjo’s shot goes just wide of Alnwick’s goal
Filipe Morais is replaced by Adam Le Fondre
Bolton happy to play a counter attacking game now and this game is very very open
Bolton nearly equalise after a catalogue of errors in a counter attack. Bentley saves at the feet of Madine
Bolton fans appeal for handball. Nothing given. Couldn’t tell if it was in the crowd.
Nico Yennaris has hit the post for the fourth time this season. His effort was deflected. Unlucky from the former Arsenal man.
Brentford counter and win a corner - end to end game this at the moment.
Will Buckley comes on for Harry Charsley
Lasse Vibe skews his shot high and wide - he’d created it with a fine run around the back line
Brentford should have this wrapped up. Lasse Vibe plays in Florian Jozefzoon but his effort is saved by Alnwick
No changes at the break and Brentford get us back underway
That’s the half time whistle. Brentford have the lead
Bolton have a shot at goal that came about after Ryan Woods slipped in the box. Yoann Barbet blocked it.
David Wheater is in the book for trying to stop Ryan Woods illegally. He failed. Still a yellow.
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD
Brentford in front. Ollie Watkins sees his shot blocked. The ball is not cleared and finds FLORIAN JOZEFZOON who bangs it into the net. Bees lead.
Bolton fans are making an almighty racket in the away end as they support their side. Brentford need to find the final ball to break down a stubborn defence.
Romaine Sawyers has a go from the edge of the box but his effort won’t trouble Alnwick in the Bolton goal
Yoann Barbet heads over from the free kick
First yellow of the game as Mark Little breaks up a Brentford counter attack cynically and takes the booking.
It’s a lively game this with a few challenges going in. Ball goes out for a throw and Bolton are pinged for taking it in the wrong place.
Bolton, unlike Derby and Burton, have come with a positive intent here.
CHris Mepham saves Brentford as he makes a superb goal saving tackle. Filipe Morais is booed as he comes to take the corner. There’s a foul in the box
Great chance. A ball across the box is flicked back by Romaine Sawyers. Ollie Watkins is there but his shot goes wide of the near post.
Watkins goes down in the box. No penalty
Brentford turn on the style and Watkins’ cross is turned behind for a corner.