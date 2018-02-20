Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of Brentford vs Birmingham City.
Brentford are going into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sunderland, while Birmingham were beaten 1-0 by Millwall.
Tonight's game also marks the return of Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin to Griffin Park after their move to St Andrews in the summer.
The team sheet
Brentford have made one change from their 2-0 win over Sunderland for Tuesday’s game with Birmingham City.
Yoann Barbet has been restored to the side at left back in place of Josh Clarke, who drops out of the squad completely. Chiedozie Ogbene comes into the matchday 18 for the second time since his move from Limerick.
It means that Ryan Woods and Chris Mepham have to continue to bide their time before returning to the side after missing out through injury and illness respectively.
Harlee Dean, who was on the bench for the reverse fixture in November, captains Birmingham tonight and is joined in the starting XI by Maxime Colin. Jota, meanwhile,
Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, McEachran, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon.
Substitutes: Daniels, Mepham, Judge, Marcondes, Woods, Macleod, Ogbene.
Birmingham: Stockdale, Roberts, Colin, Gardner, Dean, Bramall, N’Doye, Gallagher, Maghoma, Boga, Lowe.
Substitutes: Trueman, Jutkiewicz, Adams, Jenkinson, Jota, Morrison, Seddon.
Dean starts for Birmingham and captains the side
