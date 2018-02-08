Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns for their crunch home game with Preston.

The Bees, who are eight points adrift of the top six after suffering back to back defeats, will be without Rico Henry, who suffered a season ending injury in September, and Sergi Canos, who is banned after his red card against Derby.

But, aside from those two, Dean Smith has a full squad to choose from to take on the Lilywhites.

He said: “I think the only two we have unavailable are Rico Henry, who is a long term injury, and Sergi Canos, who obviously has a suspension. He'll miss the next three games. Other than that, we're fully fit.”

The decision to dismiss Canos still rankles with Smith but he didn't want to risk an extra game ban for the Spaniard by sanctioning an appeal.

He added: “I'm still frustrated. I've viewed it from different angles and my opinion is it's still a good tackle.

“From one angle, both myself and Gary Rowett were stood with hands in our pockets and the tackle is made and we still have our hands in our pockets which says what we thought.

“You can't appeal against it but the risk is it being treated as frivolous. You have to prove a clear and obvious mistake from the referee and I don't think you can do that with the pictures so we'll have to take it on the chin.”

