Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has a fully fit squad to choose from, with the exception of Rico Henry, for Brentford's home game with Norwich on Saturday.

Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan, who have been out for the past few weeks, came through the B team's 9-1 win over Reading to stake their claim for the first team squad.

While Alan Judge, Tom Field, Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod, who are all lacking minutes, all featured for the west Londoners in the same game.

Smith said: “It's been another good week of training. It helps we have a full squad out there training so we've got good numbers.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

“It's better when you go Saturday to Saturday as you have a full weeks coaching that you can get into the players. It's given us a chance to do that.

“It was nice for Alan and Henrik to both get 90 minutes which is good news for us. John Egan got an hour as well.

“Lewis Macleod, Tom Field, Emiliano got minutes as well. It was needed and it's been a good week on the back of that as well.”

That being said, Smith is more than happy with the squad he's had for the past few weeks, which have won five of their last six games.

He added: “Not really when the players are winning, it's for the other players to go and show what they're about.

“That's what they've been doing. I've said to them from the start I want the lads not named in the XI to be pushing the ones that are and they're doing that at the moment.

Smith explained further: “We've got a great group of lads, who are competitive against each other.

“They're pushing each other in training, in match situations. They want each other's shirts but there's great camaraderie off the pitch. That team spirit and togetherness has got us on a good run at the moment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .