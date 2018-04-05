Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will use their last game of the season against Hull City on Sunday May 6 to raise funds in order to sustain and grow Brentford FC Community Sports Trust’s health, community, education and disability projects.

The Bees will donate £1 to the Trust for every match ticket sold for this game only.

The trust, which was sstablished more than 30 years ago, uses the power of sport to inspire and empower people from all walks of life.

Brentford have been crowned ‘Community Club of the Year’ four times and the trust has long been regarded as one of the most innovative Sports Trusts in the country – delivering life-changing work to communities across west London.

Lee Doyle, Chief Executive of Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, said: “Working with the Club, we have committed to develop more activities in the coming years – using sport and education to change lives.

"You can help us do that by coming to support your local club. It’s a win-win!”

The Trust's journalism project with the Fearless Foundation was nominated in the Community Project of the Year at the London Football Awards and, although it was pipped to the prize by QPR's Game4Grenfell, the work they do has regularly been lauded.

Head coach Dean Smith said: "Our Community Sports Trust is a big part of what we are and who we are at Brentford FC.

"Our ties with the community are through the Trust and in my experience, it is one of the best that's out there and touching parts you wouldn't normally get to."

Isabella and her mum Victoria have certainly felt the benefits of the Trust’s community initiatives; they attend the ‘Short Breaks’ programme, which supports children with disabilities.

For Isabella - who suffers from developmental delay and has hearing and sight issues - the programme has helped lift her confidence and broadened her horizons.

"This has helped her general confidence so much, and all the running has helped her physically as well” said her mum Victoria.

"The confidence she has gained spills out into everything. She is not great with things like a bike or scooter, but she is a bit more confident now to attempt things."

You are able to buy tickets for the game here.

