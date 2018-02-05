The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford trio Dan Bentley, Romaine Sawyers and Josh Clarke and the Community Sports Trust have all been shortlisted for the London Football Awards.

The Bees stopper is competing for goalkeeper of the year and will be up against West Ham's Adrian, Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea, Watford's Heurelho Gomes and Hugo Lloris of Tottenham.

Sawyers and Clarke are up for the EFL player of the year award where they will battle Millwall's George Saville, QPR stopper Alex Smithies and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

The Community Sports Trust's Fearless Foundation Jounalism Project is up for the the Community Project of the Year.

It will be competing alongside the AFC Wimbledon Women and Girls as well as QPR's #Game4Grenfell.

The Fearless Foundation, which was set up by Danny's family and friends, aims to work with local community organisations to provide a variety of rung on the ladder opportunities for youngsters not currently in employment, education or training.

The winners will be announced on Thursday March 1 at Battersea Evolution and helps raise money for Willow, which provides special days for seriously ill 16-40 year olds.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .