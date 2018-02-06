The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have eight players, plus their coaching staff, with less than 18 months left on their contracts at Griffin Park, while Andreas Bjelland's deal expires in June.

Head coach Dean Smith, who penned a one year extension to his deal on February 8 last year, heads the list of those out of contract in 2019, along with assistant Richard O'Kelly.

Yoann Barbet, Alan Judge and Florian Jozefzoon lead the players whose deals expire next year with Lewis Macleod, Jack Bonham and Josh McEachran also seeing their contracts come to an end. Konstantin Kerschbaumer's deal expires in 2019 but agreed a club option for the 2020 season.

Brentford's transfer policy has been well known in that if a player is coming into the last year of their contracts and a deal isn't going to be reached then they will look to sell the player.

Below is the full list outlining the status of those under contract at Griffin Park.

2018

Andreas Bjelland.

2019

Dean Smith, Richard O'Kelly, Josh McEachran, Konstantin Kerschbaumer (option for 2020), Yoann Barbet, Lewis Macleod, Alan Judge, Jack Bonham, Florian Jozefzoon.

2020

Josh Clarke Tom Field, Ryan Woods, Dan Bentley, Romaine Sawyers, John Egan, Luke Daniels, Henrik Dalsgaard, Kamo Mokotjo.

2021

Rico Henry, Nico Yennaris, Sergi Canos (club option for a further 12 months), Chiedozie Ogbene, Neal Maupay, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Marcondes.

2022

Chris Mepham

