Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Brentford will suffer back to back defeats, with Derby taking the spoils at Pride Park.

The Bees were beaten by Norwich last weekend, which has dealt their play-off hopes a setback and they face a daunting trip to the side holding second place in the league table.

The Rams may have drawn a number of games recently, including against Millwall on Tuesday night, but the former Southampton man believes they will edge out the Bees.

Predicting a 2-1 win for the hosts, Prutton wrote: “Derby are still in second but they've drawn a few too many games lately and have a few teams right on their coat-tails again, with Aston Villa, Cardiff and Bristol City all lurking.

“Brentford were dealt a huge blow in their play-off bid last week as they lost at home to Norwich, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

“It will be a good game at Pride Park, but I just feel like Derby will edge it.”

