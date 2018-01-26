The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Prutton has tipped Brentford to maintain their play-off push by claiming victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Sky Sports pundit believes if the Bees can maintain their form they will be a real contender come May.

And he sees the Canaries' home defeat to Sheffield United last week as a major blow to their hopes.

Predicting a 2-0 win in his Sky Sports column: “Brentford are another side to have forced themselves into the play-off equation after a fantastic run of recent form.

“It's an absolute scrap for those positions and if they can keep it up then they'll be a real contender come the end of the season.

“Norwich, meanwhile, suffered a real blow when they lost at home to Sheffield United last week.

“A win here would give them a glimmer of hope again of reaching the top six, but I think this is a Brentford victory.”

