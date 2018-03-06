Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has tipped Brentford to head back to west London with all three points from Burton.

The Bees, who drew 1-1 with the Brewers at home earlier this campaign, are looking to bounce back from the defeat to Leeds at the end of February.

And the former Nottingham Forest man has backed the Bees to do so at the Pirelli Stadium, where Brentford claimed a 5-3 victory last season.

"For Burton, it's very much a case of what it was last season - clinging on to their Championship status," he said, while predicting a 1-0 Brentford win in his piece for Sky Sports.

"As long as they get that then again it's a very successful season. I think Nigel Clough called it "miraculous" last time.

"They are currently in 23rd and Brentford 10th and nicely nestled in the middle of the table.

"Are the Bees going to make a late surge for the play-offs? They are seven points off and with a game in hand, there's still a chance. I think they'll be a tough proposition as they will still have designs on the top six."

