The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have made two changes for this afternoon's clash with QPR.

Lewis MacLeod and John Egan come into the Bees starting XI in place of Nico Yennaris and Andreas Bjelland.

Dean Smith has certainly selected a strong looking team to face the Hoops, with Brentford in desperate need of three points to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Brentford: Bentley, MacLeod, Jozefzoon, Watkins, Egan, Woods, Sawyers, Dalsgaard, Barbet, Mepham, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Bjelland, Yennaris, Maupay, McEachran, Mokotjo, Clarke.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .