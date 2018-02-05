Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have received the updated planning permission from Hounslow Council as well as the associated Section 106 agreement.

The Bees submitted a raft of amendments to the council regarding the stadium size, notably reducing capacity from 20,000 to approximately 17,250, which will be achieved by reducing the stadium footprint to introduce a new road along the north side of the ground.

The club have also converted the east, south and west stands to a single tier and lowered the roof. There will be more premium seats available while also making sure it complies with the Premier League and Premiership rugby rules, especially regarding providing adequate media facilities.

The Brentford FC Community Trust Offices, Learning Zone and Hounslow Interim Education Centre will be housed together in one location alongside the stadium and in the ground and first floor of the Central Eastern building - to provide dedicated facilities that can be used 365 days a year

A Brentford statement read: “Brentford Football Club and its development partner Be Living Ltd today welcomed the receipt of the Decision Notice confirming the updated planning permission for the new stadium and enabling residential development, together with the associated Section 106 agreement outlining obligations to the community and the London Borough of Hounslow.

“Site preparation works are progressing well and the project is on schedule to commence the next stage of construction in line with a stadium completion date in late 2019.

“To keep in touch with progress and developments on the new stadium, please register your interest at www.brentfordcommunitystadium.com”

On the residential side, a new square will be created to bring together the apartment buildings as well as provide a more welcoming entrance to the stadium.

There will new commercial uses on the ground floor of the residential buildings around the square which will make it somewhere people will want to come on non-match days.

The club have re-shaping the look of the buildings to make them more in keeping with existing architecture in the local area.

