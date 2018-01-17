The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a slow start to the season, Brentford's recent form has made it clear their squad is capable of challenging for the top six.

The January transfer window is a chance for the west Londoners to add to their squad and reinforce their play-off challenge.

It is not an easy market to operate in, though, especially with the inflated fees and clubs scrambling around for players to make or break their season.

Brentford have not been linked with many players, but there has also been talk of one or two players moving on.

Dean Smith has made it clear he only wants new faces in his squad if they can improve the team, but what do you want?

Take our survey below, have your say on the Bees' January transfer window and check back later in the week for all the results.

