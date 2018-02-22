Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay paid tribute to the Brentford supporters for the way they have backed him in recent weeks.

Dean Smith felt that the Frenchman needed more support after the 1-0 defeat to Norwich and Bees fans responded, which in turn, has seen an improvement in the striker's play.

Maupay has also been rewarded with goals, finding the net with a cheeky backheel at Sunderland before following it up with a cool finish and one that took a deflection against Birmingham.

The forward knows fans expect goals from a striker and, overall, he has been happy with the support he has received.

He said: “The fans want to see the striker score goals. Sometimes they have to know we are doing our best but sometimes it's difficult and I'm really happy with the way they supported me at Sunderland.

“It was amazing support with Birmingham. They want us to score a lot of goals. I'm happy we scored five goals tonight and won the game.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Maupay, much like predecessor Lasse Vibe, has had an up and down first season in front of goal and he admitted that he has found things difficult at times but he's happy with his performances and will aim to improve further.

He said: “When you come from another country, you have to adapt yourself to the lifestyle, the language and the football.

“Sometimes it was a bit difficult for me but I tried to do my best every game and in training. I'm always working really hard. I'm happy with the way I'm playing and I'll try and keep going.”

Clearly, the low point of the season came when Maupay missed an open goal at Cardiff but he has now put that to the back of his mind with the help of those around him in the squad.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

He explained: “It was a big mistake for me. Sometimes you want to do well and you don't but, for me, it was a bit difficult.

“It was a really easy goal for me. I tried not to think too much about it as if I do it'd affect me. I tried to work really hard, do what I had to do as I know I'm a good player.

“I talk often with the manager and he has confidence in me. My team-mates help me. At the moment, we can see the team has confidence and they trust me. The fans are happy and it's very good at the moment.”

The current feeling though is one of happiness with the Bees making gains on the top six.

“I'm very happy with the way I'm playing at the moment and every player did really well against Sunderland and Birmingham. We're in a good position at the moment and we'll have to keep going,” he said.

“I think we did a really good press on their defence. (For the fourth goal) Ollie took the ball from the keeper and passed to me. The goal was open so I went for it and it went in and I'm really happy.”

Maupay knows the win over Birmingham was more special for the fans after Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin moved to St Andrews but he holds no grudges over their departure.

He said: “For the fans it made it special but if a player wants to leave they will. We won't cry.

“It was good to see our old team mates but, for us, it's not a motivation as if you want to leave the club, you have your reason. We won't cry about it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .