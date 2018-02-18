Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay believes he's learned a lot during his first season at Brentford and feels he is settling in at the club.

The Frenchman has had an up and down time at Griffin Park since joining from Saint Etienne in the summer, going through scoring runs and dry spells.

He scored just his second goal as a starter, with another cheeky backheel, at Sunderland yesterday and Maupay is happy with life in TW8.

“When Lasse Vibe was here we were in competition,” Maupay told the club's official website. “We played hard in training and in games, whoever was playing.

“Now that Lasse is gone, nothing has changed for me. I know that Dean has confidence in me but I need to keep working hard in training.

“You can’t learn English football, the language, and the lifestyle in six months. Every day I am learning something new and I am happy with the way that the coaching staff, my teammates, and the club are helping me to settle.

“After this season I will feel really good here but I am really happy with how I am playing and learning.”

Maupay was the star man as Brentford claimed a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light, teeing up Kamo Mokotjo before putting his name on the scoresheet with a fine strike.

He reflected: “I am very happy for the team as it’s been two defeats in recent weeks. I was happy to score today and set up Kamohelo Mokotjo with the assist so it’s been a good day.

“We did really well in the first-half and maybe we could score more goals as Sunderland were still alive in the second-half.

“Sometimes it’s hard to play 90 minutes at 100 per cent but I think we did well today. It is a really good way to start up this week as we know it will be a hard week.

“Beginning with three points sets us up for the game against Birmingham City on Tuesday. We can build from this for the two other games this week.”

He added: It is good to be back on the scoresheet as I am the striker. Every game I want to score so I am really happy today. I am always trying to find a good position for me and my teammates.

“I am the striker and I want to score but sometimes I have to find a better position for my teammates.

“I did that today for Kamo and he scored but I also set up Ollie and Romaine. It is important that I am not too selfish because we are a team and if I can’t score or shoot, I have to find a position for my teammates.”

