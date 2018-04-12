Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay paid tribute to the Brentford fans and knows the travelling army will have a big part to play at Fulham on Saturday.

The Bees need to win to keep their improbable play-off charge alive, while the Whites need the three points in their battle for second place.

And Maupay is pumped up and ready for the battle against Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

“You know when you are struggling during the game and you have the fans behind you pushing you to give everything you have. It helps us. It will be good to have a lot of fans on Saturday,” Maupay said.

“It will be a big game. It's a derby. A lot of Brentford fans will be there. I think Fulham are fighting for automatic promotion and we are fighting for the play-offs.

“It'll be a very good game. Everyone has to be ready for this type of game. If you're tired you have to give 100 per cent.”

Maupay was suspended for the 3-1 victory over Fulham earlier this season, picking up his fifth yellow card in the 2-2 draw against QPR,

He explained: “I understand these derbies. I played QPR and it was a derby as well and the Brentford fans were really noisy.

“I scored in the cup against QPR. I expect the same on Saturday and we can get the win.”

Maupay has derby day experience from his time in France, playing in the crunch games which will give him an appreciation of Saturday's contest.

He reflected: “When I was playing in Nice, the derby was against Bastia, Monaco and Marseille. It was a hot derby. It's in the south of France and the fans are crazy and it was a really good atmosphere.

“When I was playing at St Etienne the derby was Lyon. The stadium was full with 60,000 in Lyon and 40,000 in St Etienne.

“I scored a few times (including a winner at Bastia in 2013). Even when you don't score but you get the win it's good as the fans are so happy. You feel that atmosphere.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.