Neal Maupay will be heading to Fulham full of confidence but the Brentford striker knows that victory is the only option at Craven Cottage.

Victory for Dean Smith's side would see them right in the mix for the top six with their play-off rivals all facing each other, while defeat would see their hopes end for this season.

The Bees have won their last three games by a goal to nil and confidence is high at Griffin Park ahead of the crunch fixture.

“We are full of confidence at the moment. We are in a good way. If we want to make the play-offs we have to win the next game,” Maupay said.

“I think we have to go one game at a time. When we are on the pitch we fight to the end to get the win. If we don't win, it's probably finished for the play-offs so we have to go hard to get the win.”

Maupay will be looking to add to his tally of 12 goals for the season by adding another in west London derbies to go with his strike at QPR in the League Cup.

He added: “I'm pleased with my goals and with my confidence at the moment. I think I can do more for the team.

“I'm always thinking I can improve. I'm confident and hope a few more goals are coming.”

