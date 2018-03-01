The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley has picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the London Football Awards.

The 24-year-old has been excellent for the Bees this term as they look to push for a play-off spot in the Championship.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Bentley fought off tough competition; pipping Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and West Ham United's Adrian to the prize.

Elsewhere, Brentford duo Romaine Sawyers and Josh Clarke were beaten to the EFL Player of the Year Award, with the prize going to Ryan Sessegnon.

