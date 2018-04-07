Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley is refusing to give away his clean sheet target but he is, naturally, pleased to have matched last season's tally with six games to go.

The Brentford stopper cares passionately about blanking opposing attacks, knowing the number of shut outs off the top of his head.

And, while he admitted the number set was at least one more than last season, he will be targeting another nine, with the Bees going on to triumph in the play-offs.

He said: “It is at least one more than last year but I'm not going to say how many more. I'll tell you in five weeks, potentially even longer.”

Reaching the top six is still an aim for Brentford and Bentley believes they can still reduce the five point gap and reach the end of season showdown.

He added: “We went from, prior to the Easter period, we went from eight points off to five. We weren't at our best against Sheffield United which is a point gained. They're fighting for positions we are as well.

“That's two opponents we had above us. The focus is still on getting promoted. That's what we want to do as of now. We'll go into the game on Saturday with the same focus of keeping a clean sheet.”

Bentley may hate the phrase 'nothing to play for' but he is enjoying the fact that the Bees are still in a competitive position come April.

He added: “We want something to play for. It's all well and good staying in the division. With the group we have and the players we have here.

“We want to be as high as possible. There's no reason why not. There are big teams and big clubs with a lot of money.

“The way we do it is different. I'm proud to be at a club doing it differently and competing against teams with a lot of resources.

“There's an excellent group of boys here and we're all hungry to do better and make better careers. We want to get promoted to the Premier League. Who wouldn't want that?”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.