Brentford returned to winning ways by easing to a 2-0 victory over relegation threatened Sunderland.

The Bees secured the three points courtesy of two first-half goals and a solid opening 45 minutes, leaving the struggling Black Cats with a mountain to climb after the interval.

Brentford capitalised on Sunderland's woeful start by following up Kamo Mokotjo's 14th-minute opener with a second goal in the 28th minute through striker Neal Maupay.

The latest defeat for Sunderland - who have won just two of their last 26 matches on Wearside - left Chris Coleman's side three points adrift of safety, having played a game more than fourth-bottom Hull.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

Slaughtered Sunderland

Quite frankly, Sunderland's first half performance was the worst I've seen from a Championship side at home to Brentford.

It reminded me of the dreadful Blackpool team that the Bees ripped apart in a game as statistically one sided as England vs San Marino.

Sunderland almost need to go down another level and get rid of some of the more poisonous characters in the dressing room.

Their poor performance needs to be held into account when looking at how well Brentford played.

Better Brentford

Brentford fully deserved the win and the clean sheet as they put Sunderland to the sword but there was certainly a feeling that there could have been more.

This was a game Brentford could have made a statement in by putting four, five or even six goals past the Black Cats over the course of 90 minutes.

However, they were lacking in the final ball and shot at times. While everyone is happy with the three points there must always be a desire to improve especially as the Bees will face sterner tests between now and the end of the season.

Team selection

Eyebrows were raised at three differences on the team Dean Smith had picked on three particular instances.

The first was the complete absence of Nico Yennaris, a player who has been part of Dean Smith's matchday squad whenever he has been fit.

Smith explained that the midfielder had a personal issue that he needed to attend and all connected with Brentford are wishing Yennaris well.

The other two involved only having Ryan Woods and Chris Mepham starting on the bench.

Now, Dean Smith has always said that a player in possession of the shirt has to keep it and clearly, in his opinion, Josh McEachran and John Egan deserved to keep it from last weekend's draw with Preston.

The pair that started had a good first half and it also sends the right message to the squad that if they lose possession of the shirt there is no divine right to win it back.

Majestic Maupay

Neal Maupay is back on form and back in the goals!

His work rate against Preston was excellent and he took that into the game against Sunderland. His confidence isn't completely there yet but, give him a half chance he will take it.

There is still room for improvement and he would be the first to admit that but, as he grows in confidence, he will feel he can do more with the ball at a greater speed.

More of the same when he lines up against Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Mighty Mokotjo

Kamo Mokotjo opened his account for Brentford and it was good to see a different name on the scoresheet.

The South African is continuing to improve in English football and he broke up Sunderland's play and showed his class on the ball.

If he can add a couple more between now and the end of the season it will give Brentford an extra dimension.