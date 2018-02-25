Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford vs Leeds United isn't a rivalry most would associate with the English Football League, but it got very tasty during yesterday's 1-0 loss for the Bees.

The Elland Road outfit are well known for their extortionate ticket prices for away fans, charging Brentford fans £44 to pay-on-the-gate in Yorkshire yesterday to watch their side go down to a single Liam Cooper goal.

And those ticket prices lead to The Bees' Twitter account going on the offensive in the opening stages of the match, saying: "Apologies for the lack of updates so far, you'd have thought at £44 a ticket, the wifi might work..."

That, of course, sent the Twitter world into a frenzy but it was Leeds who got the last laugh after Dean Smith complained about the length of the grass following the final whiste.

He said: "I thought we were poor second half, we didn't pass the ball well enough at all, never got our tempo in the game.

"It didn't help that they left the grass a bit long, the pitch played poor. But we weren't good enough second half to get something out of the game."

In the world of Twitter banter, if you're going to give it out, then be prepared to take it when it comes back your way - something Leeds did with a reply of their own at the end of the game...

Ah Twitter, don't you just love it?

