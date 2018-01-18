Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamo Mokotjo is one of Brentford's most experienced players and he relishes the responsibility of guiding some of the club's younger players.

The Bees have one of the youngest squads in the Championship and the South African international, at 26, is one of the oldest players.

And he thrives on being able to pass on advice from his experiences but also credits other members of the squad for the way they take responsibility.

He said: “I think every player takes their responsibility and if you can help any player with things you've experienced before with situations in a game then you do that.

“We want to make each other better and once we get those small details right then you start winning games and it becomes easier and you see patterns forming.

“It's an important responsibility to have for the experienced players and for the young players to take the information they've been given to execute on a matchday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .