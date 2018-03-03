Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers is enjoying taking on the mantle of being one of the senior pros at Brentford and enjoys guiding some of the young players.

The Bees midfielder is one of the most respected players in the squad and, off the pitch, he is one of the most humble and down to earth characters you could possibly meet.

Sawyers is as passionate about helping out in the community as he is with his own game but he also thrives on helping his team-mates.

Reflecting on where he can improve, he said: “I think last year was a thing of consistency and I'm showing that more.

“I think, for me, the biggest stat is where we finish at the end of the season. My season reflects on the team.

“I feel I have an influence in the dressing room and on the pitch like a lot of the so called senior boys.

“The more Meps performances and Ollie performances. I'd prefer to take recognition for helping them rather than myself.”

Sawyers, at 26, is one of the older players in the squad and he has thrived at being a guiding influence on the likes of Ollie Watkins and Chris Mepham.

He added: “It was quite easy. I think what makes it easy is being the younger boy in a dressing room and my outlook on the pros that were older than me, I'd always want them around and I've had great advice.

“Now I'm in that position just to talk. Any player can approach me with anything.”

Sawyers, who was nominated for EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards saw his nomination as a reflection on the position the club now find themselves in which, in part, is down to the attitude of the squad.

“I think it's recognition of what the club do as a whole. We've got three players and the community nomination. I think it's a good look for the club,” he added.

“We had the whole group out training on Thursday. It's been difficult but the attitude of the boys was a different class.

“Anyone would think we'd be moaning but we took the conditions on. It was the worst I'd trained in. If you heard it, it was constant talking. Everyone got on with it perfectly fine.”

Sawyers was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .