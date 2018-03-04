Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is happy to be strict with Romaine Sawyers as he knows the Brentford midfielder prefers a coach who is constantly pushing him to improve.

The Bees ace was nominated for the EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards but missed out with Ryan Sessegnon taking the gong.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international previously admitted he responds well to being told where he can improve and warned if he allows his standards to drop.

Smith has always been a fan of the midfielder and he knows how to get the best out of Sawyers.

The head coach said: “He's an intelligent young man and he wants to keep pushing himself. The intensity in training is really good and we tell him when he's not quite at it.

“He enjoys hearing that as he likes being told when he's not quite at it and how he can get better.

“He's got players in the squad who are pushing him. Chris Mepham trains like he plays and, by doing that, you make others better as well.

Managing the human being is a key part of Smith's role as a head coach. Some players prefer the proverbial kick up the backside, while others thrive when an arm is put around their shoulder. Working out how best they respond is an artform though.

Smith added: “It's part of your knowledge of human beings and how you've been brought up. There's a time and a place and whether you feel it's right. That comes from experience I believe.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .