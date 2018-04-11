Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Henrik Dalsgaard was delighted to open his account for Brentford as he scored the decisive goal against Nottingham Forest.

The Danish full back headed home from a corner to give the Bees a 1-0 win at The City Ground.

And the victory sees the Bees climb to within four points off a top six finish.

“It's good timing I would say. We needed that today. I'm happy I can help the team with a goal today,” he said.

“It's something we work on quite a lot. I'm happy. The ball arrived in a good area and Eags made a good block for me. It was great to see it go in.”

From a defensive point of view, Dalsgaard had to be at his best to repel Forest when they did come forward to preserve the clean sheet.

“I think you can see everyone is working their socks off to get that clean sheet. You can see how hard people work. We throw ourselves down in tackles. It was a deserved 1-0 today,” he added.

“It depends on the game. Sometimes it's nice to have the 3-0 win and it's over and out. It gives you a really good feeling when you get that one and defend it out.”

With four games left, there is still a belief that Brentford can reach the top six and Dalsgaard knows that this squad is good enough.

He added: “I believe it can still happen. The way we worked today shows we want to go up there and we have the quality in the team.”

