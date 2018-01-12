Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers is itching to get out onto the Griffin Park pitch against Bolton as Brentford look to right the wrongs of their FA Cup loss to Notts County.

The Bees have lost their last two games, with the cup defeat coming after a 3-0 loss at champions elect Wolves, and the midfielder sees the meeting with the Trotters as a chance to return to winning ways.

He said: “Everybody was disappointed after both games. Wolves are top of the league for a reason and look like they're going to be Premier League bound.

“We wanted to do well in the club but we can concentrate on the league. It's a chance to bounce back.”

Sawyers was amongst those rested by Dean Smith for the defeat to the Magpies and, while he will never be happy about not being selected, accepted his head coach's reasons.

He added: “You've got to respect his decision as a manager. There are 11 players out there we believed could do the job.

“There's no animosity. It's a rest which is good so you want to play every game. I was itching to be involved. If we'd won the game it wouldn't have been about resting players.”

The defeat, though, meant that Sawyers did not tune in to the FA Cup draw, especially as boyhood club Arsenal were also out.

He said: “I think there's a bit of that (hoping Notts County didn't get a plum tie) but, for me, as soon as I knew we were out it was irrelevant.

“I'm an Arsenal fan so I didn't watch the draw. I saw it on Twitter and heard when the boys spoke. As we were out, I turned a blind eye to it.”

