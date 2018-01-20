Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris has paid tribute to the Brentford supporters for travelling in their numbers to Reading.

Approximately 3,000 Bees will be making the short trip down the M4 and it is expected to be a lively atmosphere at the Madejski Stadium.

And Yennaris knows that having that backing will only be a positive as Brentford look to break into the top six.

He said: “That's what we need when we're trying to push for promotion. The support and backing from the fans will be crucial.

“They've done it all season to be far. They've always travelled in their numbers when they can. It all helps. They can give us that extra edge.”

Seeing a packed ground is what Yennaris dreams of and he is desperate to repay the supporters.

He added: “As a kid growing up, you want to play in packed out stadia. The fact that everyone is turning up every week must mean we're doing something right and they're following us on the road.

“It's a good boost for the boys. They're supporting us as they can see we're onto something here and be on the verge to something big. We have to keep repaying the faith in them that they've given us.”

