Dan Bentley still believes Brentford can still reach the top six, despite their 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

The Bees were not at their best at Elland Road as a Liam Cooper goal was the difference between the two sides.

Results had gone the west London club's way which means they are only five points off sixth and Bentley knows they have to win the majority of their remaining fixtures.

He said: “There's a lot of games to go. We've got 36 points to play for is a lot of points. If we win the majority of our remaining games.

“We've got to play four or five teams above us. If we want to get where we want to get to, we've got to win those games ideally.”

Bentley felt that the Bees lacked something, especially in the second half, and insisted he would not accept that sort of performance.

He reflected: “I thought in the first half, for the majority, we dominated. They started well and put us on the back foot a bit.

“Then we got on the ball and created chances. I think the goal rocked us. They had a lot of pressure and I don't think we coped with it as well as we should. The second half was as poor as it has been for the last few weeks.

The Brentford stopper added: “The pitch doesn't help and it's the same for both teams. We want to get the ball down and play.

“We were sloppy in our passing and keeping the ball and we were, at times, our own worst enemies.

“We were losing the ball on the counter and giving them the opportunity to counter us. We won't accept our second half.

“It's not due to a lack of effort. We lacked something, whether it be cutting edge or something else.”

