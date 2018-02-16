Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Watkins believes Brentford still have everything to play for after slipping back in the play-off race.

The Bees, who have lost two and drawn one of their last three games, are eight points adrift of the top six and hope of a play-off spot has faded amongst the fanbase.

However, there is still a belief amongst the squad that they can still make a push to reach the end of season showdown and three points at Sunderland is a must.

He said: “Definitely, even though we had a bad start to the season, it's still capable - I think we're up there with the top three teams in the league.

“So it's hard, we've just got to manage the game and take our chances, and we'll do it.

“We've got a great squad, a good bunch of lads, good coaches, we've got everything we need. It's just down to us really, we just need the fans to support us.”

The Brentford ace added: “You win the next two games, and results go our way, then you're back in it. So you keep believing.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Neal Maupay has replaced Lasse Vibe as Brentford's main striker after the Dane's departure earlier this month but Watkins hasn't had to change his game to play with the Frenchman.

He explained: “I don't need to adjust my play with him, I've played with him and Lasse Vibe - they're both good players, so it's easy to play with them.”

