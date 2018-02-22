Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nico Yennaris is set to miss Brentford's trip to Leeds through illness, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Bees midfielder missed the 2-0 win at Sunderland for personal reasons before coming down with a sickness bug that meant he was absent from the 5-0 win over Birmingham.

And it appears unlikely the former Arsenal man will feature at Elland Road but Smith does have Lewis Macleod and Sergi Canos available again.

He said: “Nico might be missing still. He had a personal issue last week but he's had sickness as well this week.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“The game will come too quickly for him. Lewis Macleod has been back on the training ground. Sergi Canos comes back into contention after suspension. I've got headaches for the team and the bench.”

Josh McEachran, though, is available after he was forced off after 20 minutes in the 5-0 win over Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Smith added: “Josh is okay. He'll be all right for the game. He got a whack on the ribs and it turned into a spasm. It got treated yesterday and he's okay today.”

Rico Henry continues to be absent with a cruciate ligament injury.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .