Sergi Canos knows there are areas of the game he needs to improve as he bids to help Brentford challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has been excellent since returning from injury but, like any player, there are always things to work on.

And he has targeted improving his weaker left foot as well as his finishing as two key areas to improve.

Canos said: “I think my left foot has to be better and also my finishing. Against Aston Villa I had eight shots and three on target. I should have scored. That's something I have to improve.”

Another area, the forward feels he needs to work on is his ability to come through 90 minutes having only done that five times in a Brentford shirt, although his high intensity play makes that difficult.

He added: “That's also another thing that has to improve. I played my first 90 minutes of the season on Boxing Day and hopefully I can get a few more.”

However, it is important to remember that Canos has not yet turned 21, even though he's been a regular at the club since September 2015 bar his six month stint at Norwich.

He explained: “I came really young and I learned a lot from Judgey, Alan McCormack, Harlee and Jota. It feels like ages ago. I'm only 20 and sometimes people don't remember that.”